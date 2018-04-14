Road Crews Beginning to Get Roads Cleared

The storm that has so far dumped 4 to 6 inches of snow in the area has lessened for the moment allowing road crews in the cities and on Iowa highways to catch up and clear some roads. Travel is still not advised as more snow will be on the way later tonight.

All area cities have snow ordinances now in effect. Vehicles must be off of the roads to allow for plows to clear the snow. These ordinances will remain in effect until the storm passes and crews have completely cleared all roads.

Most of the Iowa highways are partially covered and there remains a layer of ice in some locations. Highway 9 through Thompson and Buffalo Center is partially covered, but is open to blowing and drifting snow. Winds remain strong which may lead to occasional white out conditions.

Highway 69 is also reporting a partial cover of snow in most areas, but the detour north of Garner remains at one lane in many areas thanks to drifting snow. In Forest City, the road is nearly clear of snow, but some occasional small ice patches remain.

I-35 at the Forest City/Manly exit remains partially covered with mixed snow ice and slush.

U. S. 18 remains one lane in either direction in Britt and Garner where 4-6 inches of snow has fallen. The highway is subject to strong winds. This is causing some blowing and drift of snow on the roadway. Crews are working to clear the highway.

Belmond has received 3-5 inches of new snow, however DOT plows have opened up the roads there and U. S. 69 is cleared. Drivers are still cautioned to be careful as some roads and side streets remain slick.

In Minnesota, the Department of Transportation is reporting numerous closures and blockages. Many of the highways and I-35 are reporting near snow cover. I-90 was reportedly closed due to the snow cover and blizzard like conditions in some locations.

Travel west of Albert Lea is not advised according to the DOT as they try to clear the current layer of snow which measures up to 6 inches in some locations at last report.