Prestage Pork Plant Construction Delays Continue

The recent snowfalls and prolonged foul weather have caused delays in construction of the massive 240-million-dollar pork processing plant in north-central Iowa. Ron Prestage, the CEO of North Carolina-based Prestage Farms, says they’re still making excellent progress on the huge structure near Eagle Grove in southern Wright County, in spite of the weather.

One of the set-backs was missing the goal to finish putting the roof on the facility last fall before the cold, wet weather arrived.

Prestage says key staff members are being brought on board, but the big hiring push won’t come for a few months yet.

As many as one-thousand workers will be needed to run the plant. Interviews and hiring for those hundreds of positions won’t likely start until mid-summer.