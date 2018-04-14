NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Its State Park Cleanup Time and Volunteers are Needed

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is placing a call for volunteers to help prepare several Iowa state parks for the summer season. Todd Coffelt (KOFF-elt), the DNR’s State Parks Bureau chief, says spring cleanup events are scheduled through this month and May at nearly a dozen parks across the state.

Other work could involve painting and clipping back limbs and plants. The DNR hosted a similar volunteer event at the end of September, as many of the state park campgrounds were closing.

The list of state park volunteer events – with locations, dates, and times, can be found on the Iowa DNR’s website.