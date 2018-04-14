More Snow on the Way for Tonight

A storm system stretching from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes has buffeted the central U.S. with heavy snow, winds, rain and hail, forcing flight cancellations, creating treacherous road conditions and killing at least three people, including a sleeping 2-year-old Louisiana girl.

Several area roads and highways became snow covered quickly causing problems for those brave enough to venture out. Some highways and I-90 were closed for a time due to the heavy snow. Several area businesses were closed early. Forest City High School postponed its performance of Robin Hood. ACT testing was also called off today and will be made up at a later date.

More snow is on the way tonight forcing many area churches to call off services for tonight and Sunday. A complete list can be found by going to our Delays and Cancellations tab at the top right of the webpage.

In the Upper Midwest, the early spring storm brought snow to a region pining for sunshine and warmth. Around 400 flights were canceled at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, which grounded all flights Saturday afternoon as heavy snow made it difficult to keep runways clear and planes deiced, while blizzard conditions forced the airport in South Dakota’s biggest city, Sioux Falls, to remain closed for a second straight day.

The Minnesota Twins home game against the Chicago White Sox was snowed out Saturday, marking the first back-to-back postponements of baseball games in the stadium’s nine seasons. Sunday’s game was also called off because of the storm, which by Saturday night had buried Minneapolis under more than 13 inches of snow. The Yankees and Tigers were rained out Saturday in Detroit.

Authorities closed several highways in southwestern Minnesota, where no travel was advised, and driving conditions were difficult across the southern half of the state. The National Weather Service predicted that a large swath of southern Minnesota, including Minneapolis and St. Paul, could get up to 20 inches of snow by the time the storm blows through early Sunday.

Watches, Advisories, and Warnings are still in effect for all of the broadcast area. A Flood Warning has been posted for the Winnebago River in Cerro Gordo and Worth counties because of all the precipitation runoff. Blizzard Warnings remain in effect for Winnebago, Hancock, Worth, Cerro Gordo, Kossuth, Palo Alto, Humboldt, and Emmet counties in northern Iowa and Freeborn and Fairbault counties in Minnesota until 7am Sunday. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings also remain in effect as pictured below.

The storm is expected to persist through Sunday in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan before moving into New York state and New England.

Snow and wind gusts of up to 50 mph were whipping through parts of South Dakota for a second straight day Saturday, causing blizzard conditions that made travel all but impossible. While the blizzard warning was lifted in the western part of the state, it remained in effect for much of southern and eastern South Dakota.

No travel was advised in Sioux Falls, where police said the blowing snow made it hard to see anything. Several inches of snow fell in various parts of the state, including 18 inches in the eastern South Dakota city of Huron.

The storm and powerful winds knocked out power to thousands of customers in Michigan, which was expected to get more snow and ice through the weekend.

