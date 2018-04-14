King Wants a Balanced Budget Amendment

Congressman Steve King released the following video of remarks he made in support of House passage of H. J. Res 2, a proposed Balanced Budget Amendment to the Constitution. King is a cosponsor of the Balanced Budget Amendment. The House is expected to vote on the legislation and a two-thirds majority will be required for passage. King will be voting in favor of the Balanced Budget Amendment.

In his remarks, King reminded Members of Congress that in 1998 the House passed a Balanced Budget Amendment, and the effort to send it to the states for ratification fell one vote short in the Senate. As King points out, the results of the Budget Balanced Amendment’s one-vote failure in 1998 have been incredibly costly to Americans.