Dietrick Pleads Not Guilty in Hesebeck Murder Case as Fundraiser is Postponed

Chad Dietrick is accused of stabbing Krista Lynn Hesebeck to death in Lakota. Dietrick pleaded not guilty in the March 3rd slaying after being charged with first degree murder. Police believe the murder to one of domestic assault. The Dietrick plea was entered on March 30th in the Kossuth County Court. A jury trial will take place at the courthouse beginning on May 15th.

The benefit for the Krista Hesebeck family was supposed to take place on April 8th, but due to the fierce inclement weather, it was postponed until Sunday, April 22nd from 11am to 2pm. Organizers say that a maid rite meal will be served along with a bake sale and silent auction. The live auction is scheduled to begin at 1:30pm.