Watches and Warnings Issued for a Major Winter Storm

Iowans have enjoyed weather conditions the past couple days that are more typical for mid-April, but a return to winter is right around the corner. Highs will be climbing into the 40s in some areas this afternoon, before rain and snow move in tonight. National Weather Service Meteorologist Todd Heitkamp says the heaviest snow, 4 to 8 inches, is expected over far northwest and north-central Iowa. A blizzard warning is posted for an area that includes Le Mars, Spencer, and Algona.

Thunderstorms are possible across Iowa late this afternoon and evening. Some could be severe with large hail, damaging winds, and possibly tornadoes. The rain will transition to snow in many locations. Atlantic, Des Moines, Marshalltown, and Waterloo can expect one or two inches of snow. Heavier snowfall totals are forecast to the north with two to three inches in Carroll and Ames, three to four inches in Fort Dodge and Decorah, and four to six inches in Storm Lake and Mason City. Heitkamp say this likely won’t be the last winter storm of the season.

It’ll begin turning colder this evening. By Sunday, high temperatures will likely remain in the 30s across the entire area.

The major concern for the area will be the combination of winds and snow. With six inches of snow forecast in northern Iowa and up to 18 inches in southern Minnesota, roads may become snow covered quickly. Depending on where you are, winds may be reach 50 miles per hour causing extremely hazardous driving conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning beginning at 7am on Saturday for Freeborn and Fairbault counties. The heaviest snow will fall in this region and winds may reach 45 miles per hour at times. This puts high profile vehicles and traffic in general at risk according to Heitkamp.

The counties of Kossuth, Emmet, and Palo Alto will go under a Blizzard Warning beginning at 1am Saturday. Snowfall totals may range between 6 to 10 inches, but winds may reach 50 miles per hour at times. Forecasters are confident that whiteout and blizzard conditions will persist in these areas leading to impossible travel conditions. Travel is not recommended unless in an emergency.

For the counties of Winnebago, Worth, Hancock, Cerro Gordo, and Wright, a Winter Storm Watch will go into effect on Saturday morning beginning at 7am. As is the case with the other warnings, travel is not recommended. Whiteout and blizzard conditions may arise due to the possibility of 45 mile per hour winds.

