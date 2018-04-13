Vivian M. Sampson, 104, of Forest City, died Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at the Good Samaritan Center in Forest City.

A Memorial Mass will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, April 21, 2018 at St. James Catholic Church with Father Paul Lippstock officiating.

A gathering of friends and family will be held one hour prior to the services at the church on Saturday.

Inurnment will be held at St. James Catholic Cemetery in Forest City.

Cataldo Schott Funeral Home

505 North Clark St.

Forest City, Iowa 50436

641-585-2685

www.cataldoschottfh.com