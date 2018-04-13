Reynolds Talks With Trump About Ag Trade

Kim Reynolds was among a group of governors and congressional leaders meeting with President Trump later Thursday morning “to discuss trade.” On Tuesday, Reynolds assembled a group of Iowa agricultural leaders in her office to send a public message about the impact of a trade war with China.

The mere “potential” of Chinese tariffs are creating real concern for Iowa farmers, according to Reynolds.

Earlier this week, Reynolds told reporters she’s been assured by the U. S. Ag Secretary that some sort of federal financial aid will help mitigate losses to farmers. Thursday marked the second time Reynolds has traveled to the nation’s capital to speak with Trump about the importance of trade to Iowa’s economy, although that previous White House meeting was focused on convincing Trump not to scrap the North American Free Trade Agreement.