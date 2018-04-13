Myrna A. Oudekerk, 82, of Forest City, died Thursday, April 12, 2018 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M, Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at Calvary Baptist Church, 636 N. Best Street, Forest City, Iowa with Pastor Doug Farrell officiating.

Visitation will be held Monday, April 16, 2018 from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. at Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 N. Clark Street, Forest City, Iowa.

Burial will be held at Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City.

Cataldo Schott Funeral Home

505 North Clark St.

Forest City, Iowa 50436

641-585-2685

www.cataldoschottfh.com