Klemme Approves Its’ Fiscal Year 2019 Budget

The Klemme City Council did not get any objections from the Public Hearing on the Fiscal Year 2018-19 budget. As a result, the $580,646 budget for the upcoming year was approved. It carries with it $73,574 in property tax askings.

The city has set a number of priorities for the upcoming fiscal year. These include repairing the hail damage to city buildings, the Klemme Homestead Museum, and city structures in the city park. They are also targeting possible street repair projects. Heartland Asphalt will go through the city streets when the snow clears, to look for any needed repairs and patching after the last snow melt.