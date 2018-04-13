The 2018 Hancock County Career Fair is today at the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School beginning at 8:50am and Continuing till 11:50am. The fair is held to benefit area juniors and seniors. Approximately 450 students will be coming from Belmond-Klemme, Forest City, West Hancock, and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Community School Districts. Each of these students will be goven the chance to learn about the large variety of jobs within Hancock County in hopes that they may pursue careers in this area when they complete their education.

The fair is held every two years and generally offers a guest speaker. This year Kevin Kush, who has been a teacher and a coach for three decades and a motivational speaker, will be the featured guest speaker at the fair. Kush is expected to present many different types of organizations including medical, educational, and corporate agencies. He has authored three books on the subject.

Organizers stated that there will be 49 or more organizations at the Career Fair to give all participants a chance to learn about career opportunities and the requirements for those jobs..