Forest City Girls track team wins the Eddyville Rocket Relays, area results

SPORTS NEWS APRIL 13 2018

The Forest City Girls track team opened their outdoor season in style Thursday, traveling all the way to Eddyville and winning the Rocket Relays with 96 points. Washington was 2nd with 93, Keokuk had 84, and Fairfield had 74. For the Indians, Hannah Good won the 800, the Sprint Medley, 4×400 and 4×800 relays were champions. Kelsey Koch added a 2nd place finish in the 100 hurdles and 3rd place in the 400 hurdles, Cora Holland was 2nd in the Discus, the 4×200 relay was 2nd, Vicky Chen was 3rd in the 3,000, and 4th in the 1,500.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura hosted a timing meet on Thursday, and no team scores were kept. For North Iowa, Isaiah Walk won the 100 meters, the 4×100 relay won, and the 4×200, 4×400, and 4×800 relay were 2nd. For GHV, Blake Lynch won the 800, Reece Smith won the 1,600, while Ray Cataldo finished 2nd. On the girls side for GHV, Madeline Hinz won the 100 hurdles, and the Shuttle Hurdle Relay team finished 1st. The Sprint Medley Relay was 2nd, as was the 4×100, while Jillian Heitland was 2nd in the 400 hurdles, and Abby Christians was 2nd in the 3,000.