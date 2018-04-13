Emerging Threats and Capabilities Chairman Ernst Receives Update on USSOCOM

The Chairman heard from Lt. General Kenneth E. Tovo, USA, Commanding General, U.S. Army Special Operations Command; Lt. General Marshall B. Webb, USAF, Commander, U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command; Rear Admiral Timothy G. Szymanski, USN, Commander, Naval Special Warfare Command; Major General Carl E. Mundy III, USMC, Commander, Marine Corps Forces Special Operations Command; and Lt. General Scott A. Howell, Vice Commander, Headquarters U.S. Special Operations Command, on the current capabilities and readiness of the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM).

Chairman Ernst opened the hearing by highlighting how the “National Defense strategy re-oriented the way the Department of Defense prioritizes its efforts in an increasingly complex and dangerous global security environment.” The Chairman cited a “rising China and an increasingly belligerent Russia” among other adversaries as the Department’s new top priorities along with maintaining a hardline on counterterrorism efforts.

