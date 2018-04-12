Springfest Scheduled for April 29th

Duncan Community Ballroom’s 8th Annual Springfest will take place Sunday, April 29th and feature two old-time dance bands. Starting the day off will be the Nate Fredrickson Band from Sleepy Eye, MN beginning at noon. This band is sure to play favorite waltzes, polkas, foxtrots and schottisches for listening or dancing pleasure. The band features Nate Fredrickson on concertina, Chris Langen on keys, Frank Sellner on bass horn and Mike Moldan on drums and public relations. Duncan, Iowa’s own Malek’s Fishermen Band will start at 1:30pm and alternate with the Sleepy Eye gang until 6pm. The Malek Band started in the 1930’s and is on its third generation of musicians. This six-piece dance band travels the Midwest playing for many major events each year. The Duncan Community Ballroom is located between Garner and Britt, Iowa on Hwy 18. Volunteers work many hours each year to keep this historic ballroom in the same great shape it was when it was built in the early 1950’s. The Duncan Ballroom features a large wooden dance floor, abundant seating and parking, food, and full bar. Door prizes will be given away as well. Admission for this event is $12.00 per person. For more information call Eric Malek at (641) 425-0102.