Save Our Hospital Plans a Dinner and Silent Auction

The Save Our Hospital organization in Albert Lea is planning a dinner and silent auction to support patient care. The auction is already receiving a number of items donated by local business and individuals. Organizers deem it as an overwhelming outpouring of support for a full service, acute care hospital in Albert Lea.

The dinner and silent auction will take place on Saturday from 4pm to 7pm at the First Lutheran Church, located at 301 W Clark Street in Albert Lea. Tickets for the dinner are $8 for adults and $6 for ages 12 and under.

The purpose of the event is in hopes of hiring a healthcare consultant in cooperation with the City of Albert Lea and Freeborn County. In addition to seeking health care expertise, the organization is pursuing legislative avenues and possible legal advice to bring back local control of health care services, expand consumer choice, and potentially at lower costs. The group is concerned about maintaining vital services to the very sick, elderly, and expectant mothers in area communities.