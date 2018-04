There will be a live music event this Saturday, April 14th at the Moose Lodge in Mason City to benefit the Humane Society of North Iowa. The event is being hosted by the local eclectic rock band “We’re friends, Wow” and includes, from St. Paul, MN, Irish folk punk group “The Langer’s Ball.”

The event is being held at the Moose Lodge (22 4th Street NW) in Mason City. A cover charge of $5 donation or more is suggested, with all proceeds being donated to the Humane Society of North Iowa.