Forest City Rotary to Hold the Race for Rotary

The Forest City Rotary has announced open registration for teams that want to participate in their new fundraiser called The Race for Rotary. The race will take place on June 30th in downtown Forest City. The concept is similar to TV’s The Amazing Race. The Rotary’s Liz Smith explains the idea behind the race.

Organizers are encouraging those thinking about participating for form a team of 2-6 people willing to solve clues which may involve physical or mental challenges so that they can move on to the next destination.

Registration for the race is easy according to Smith.

Those who register before April 30th will receive t-shirts and goody bags. The top three finishers of the race will receive prizes. Registration forms can be found at www.forestcityrotary.org.