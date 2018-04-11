Upmeyer Urges Legislature to Vote for Iowan on American Idol

The leader of the Iowa House is calling on her colleagues — from both parties — to support a 20-year-old performer who’s made a national stage. House Speaker Linda Upmeyer says it’s something people should be able to get “really excited about.”

Upmeyer asked the other 99 members of the Iowa House to download the American Idol app so they could vote for Poppe.

Poppe sang “The Rainbow Connection” during her audition for the music reality show that airs on Sunday and Monday nights. Poppe has made it into the ranks of the final 24 contestants.