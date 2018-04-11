The International Festival Announces Musician and Dance Group Line UP

The International Festival Committee has announced the ethnic musicians and dance groups who have been chosen to perform at the International Festival at Forest City on Saturday, June 2, 2018. These excellent musicians and dancers will perform on stage at the Waldorf University Atrium, 106 S. 6th Street, Forest City.

In announcing the list of performers, chairperson Audrey Olmstead stated, “We are so pleased to announce that the Nordic Dancers from Decorah will again be sharing traditional Scandinavian folk dances. This is the third time they have chosen to attend our International Festival. Ross Sutter will be returning to sing and play Scandinavian songs. He will also bring Swedish friends Anders and Maria Larsson to share their collaboration, ‘Strings Across the Ocean’, the story of a couple immigrating from Sweden to America. The show features a wide variety of musical instruments, singing and action!”

Also highlighted at the International Festival will be Las Guitarras de Mexico, four musicians from Des Moines who play authentic, traditional Mexican mariachi music. Ole’! Abe Goldstien’s Java Jews, a seven-person band from Des Moines, will perform a traditional Eastern European style of music called Klezmer, which combines dance tunes with American jazz.

The children in the audience will especially appreciate the Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre’s telling of ‘Uncle Rabbit’s Adventures’, a bilingual story of a wealthy land-owning goat who doesn’t want to share with his neighbors….told with large, beautifully crafted hand puppets and props. Proud Meskwaki Nation member Arlan Whitebreast from Tama will share his Native American grass dancing with songs and the beat of the drum. He will also share stories about his regalia and his culture.

For more information on the daily schedule, watch the International Festival’s Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/InternationalFestivalatForestCity