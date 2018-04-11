Supervisors Propose Ways To Reduce Property Tax Hike

The Iowa State Association of Counties (ISAC) District 2 met on March 28th to go over ways to avoid high property tax hikes brought on by the Iowa Legislatures elimination of state backfill money. The Legislature has announced plans to end state funding to counties and cities as a compensation for lost commercial property tax revenue from a mandated tax rollback of 10%. The result, according to city and county officials, is that residential property taxes would be substantially increased to make up the difference. Some estimates in Winnebago County are between 6 and 8% in residential property tax increases. The county must charge this in taxes because of loan obligations it entered into before the rollback and subsequent state aid or backfill was to be eliminated.

Calls to reconsider the cutoff of backfill monies have been met with replies from local legislators, including House Speaker Linda Upmeyer, that the backfill must end. Representative Ted Gassman has forwarded measures to push back the cutoff date into 2020. However, local officials such as Winnebago County Auditor Karla Weiss are still asking for the publics help in either continuing the backfill or finding a way to restore the 10% reduction on commercial property taxes to windmills.

When the wind turbines were first approved and constructed, they were already getting a tax break. Now, according to Winnebago Supervisor Terry Durby, the wind turbines are actually double dipping in tax breaks.

The ISAC District 2 Supervisors who include Merlin Bartz of Worth County, Terry Durby of Winnebago County, and Gary McVicker of Franklin County, proposed 6 different solutions to reversing the 10% rollback on the wind industry. Some of these involve the Legislature and others involve the help of the general public.

The first proposal was to utilize the Administrative Rules Review Committee (ARRC) in the Legislature, to introduce a bill that would exclude the wind industry from getting the 10% rollback. That 10% is actually above and beyond the 70% reduction in valuation of the turbines as Durby referenced above. This proposal holds the most promise according to area officials. It could be challenged by the industry, but in the end it would save the state a lot of money and would restore tax dollars back into the county budgets that residents would not have to make up for.

The second idea was to have the state continue to fund through backfill dollars, the counties where wind turbines currently exist. The plus side to the idea is that there would probably not be a challenge put forth by the wind industries in the area, but the down side is that the state would not save as much money as they would in the first proposal.

Since the Iowa Department of Revenue ruled that the 10% rollback also applied to wind turbines, the supervisors suggested a third option. Have the department change the rule and prohibit the 10% rollback. This would be done by drafting rules based on Iowa Code 427B.6 that prohibited the double dipping in tax breaks by the wind industry.

The fourth idea was to ask the Department of Revenue to change the rule and add language that would separate the special valuation from the rollback.

The fifth and sixth idea was to have the public get involved by forming a petition of 25 signatures asking the Department of Revenue to make the rules changes in either the third or fourth option. The Legislature will conclude its session soon, which means that the counties need to act as soon as possible in order to resolve the problem.