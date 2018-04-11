Richard “Dick” Biehl, 90 of Lake Mills, IA died Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at the Lake Mills Care Center, in Lake Mills, IA.

Celebration of Life Service will be 1:30 PM, Friday, April 20, 2018 at Salem Lutheran Church, 401 S Lake Street, Lake Mills, IA 50450, with Pastor Joel Guttormson and Pastor Christopher Martin officiating.

Dick’s family will greet friends and other family members one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

Military presence by Lake Mills Otto/Chose American Legion Post #235.

Inurnment will take place at Salem Memorial Cemetery, Lake Mills, IA.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com

641-592-0221