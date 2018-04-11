Extreme Makeover: Win a Free Year of College at NIACC

For 12 years, North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) has been providing adult students with an opportunity to return to college at no cost. It’s a unique makeover that changes lives.

Extreme Makeover: College Edition is a contest where two lucky winners receive an entire year of free tuition, textbooks and more. “This is an amazing way to makeover your life with a new education,” said Rachel McGuire, Director of Enrollment Services. Three other finalists will win half-price tuition to NIACC for the 2018-2019 academic year.

Leah Bormann, of Mason City, IA one of the 2017-2018 winners, had this to say about winning the contest, “Winning the Extreme Makeover contest has given me the opportunity to better myself and my career without the added financial stress and still being able to spend time with my family.”

Cody Whitehurst, Mason City, IA, also won a year of free tuition, fees, and textbooks. “Winning the Extreme Makeover contest means the world to me because it has totally changed my life for the better and given me a real chance at finally achieving my dream career in the future.”

The three other finalists – Dena Monson, Francesca Garrett and Amanda Reinhart, each received half price tuition to NIACC for 2017-2018.

To enter this year’s contest, simply fill out the online form and tell us why your life needs or deserves an educational makeover. If you’re at least 23 years old and haven’t taken a NIACC credit class in the past three years, you’re eligible for Extreme Makeover: College Edition. For more contest rules and to enter Extreme Makeover: College Edition, call 1-888-GO NIACC or visit our web site for details: www.niacc.edu/admissions/extreme-makeover.

Entries must be received by noon on April 20th