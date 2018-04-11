Area Farmers May See Hope in Plans to Mitigate Farm Losses

Governor Kim Reynolds says she’s been assured by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture that the Trump Administration soon will announce a plan to “mitigate” farm losses connected to the trade dispute with China.

Reynolds talked with Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue and the president’s budget director Tuesday morning.

As for what form that assistance might take, Reynolds says administration officials are “working through the details” and weren’t “at liberty” to discuss whether it might be rival of a price support system or some other means of financial support for farmers.

Reynolds had an array of leaders from Iowa commodity groups join her for a midday news conference in her statehouse office. Iowa Soybean Association president Bill Shipley of Nodaway says farmers recognize there are “some legitimate issues” about Chinese theft of intellectual property and they hope the dispute can be resolved without targeting food.

Iowa Pork Producers Association president Greg Hora of Fort Dodge says “it’s too early to speculate” about the long-term impact trade negotiations between China and the U.S.

Steve Sukup of Sukup Manufacturing in Sheffield says his company uses a million pounds of U.S. made steel per week and the price of that steel has gone up 40%. The price of the company’s grain bins and other products has gone up about 20%. According to Sukup, about 83% of the steel used by U.S. manufacturers is made in the U.S.

Sukup told reporters the U.S. has never won a trade war. Sukup is a former state legislator and Republican candidate for governor in 2002.