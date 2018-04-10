Winnebago Board to Hold Light Agenda

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am by first hearing from Carolyn Sunde who is the chairperson for the Winnebago County Relay for Life. The relay annually holds its event during the latter part of June on the Winnebago County Courthouse grounds. This year, the event is slated for June 23rd from 10am to 9pm. Sunde will approach the board for permission to use the grounds again this year.

Following Sunde, the board will conduct the usual business of hearing about secondary roads from County Engineer Scott Meinders. He will review any upcoming projects, discuss the state of the roads, and address any needed improvements suggested by the supervisors.

Drainage matters will also be discussed as the board will review any projects and discuss the petitions that have been filed in the past week for drainage work.

A public hearing must be had on a budget amendment for the 2018 Fiscal Year budget. The board will set a date and time for the hearing so that the public and employees of the county may voice and approvals or dislikes on the amendment before it is considered for passage.

The board will meet in the Winnebago County Courthouse in Forest City.