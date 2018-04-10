Weather to Turn Springlike…Until Saturday

It may be a rollercoaster week ahead where Iowans use both the heaters and air conditioners in their homes and cars. Meteorologist Kurt Kotenberg, at the National Weather Service office in metro Des Moines, says flurries are still flying Monday morning after Sunday’s snowstorm that dropped between six and eight inches of snow in northern Iowa.

While we’re 20 days into spring, it hasn’t felt like it in Iowa, with multiple snowfalls and temperatures some 30-degrees below normal. Kotenberg says spring-like weather will be arriving very soon, but it likely won’t last long.

While many Iowans will welcome the warmth, the forecast calls for it to be gone by Saturday.

Thunderstorms and severe weather are possible on Friday, he says, as the arriving cold front collides with the warm air. Keep up with the changing forecast at weather.gov.