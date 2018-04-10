Trade War Impact May Be Devasting and Long Lasting Say Experts

Two Iowa ag leaders say the impact of already-imposed tariffs and the threat of new ones will be felt in the agricultural sector for years, perhaps decades to come.

That’s Iowa Farm Bureau President Craig Hill. He says “any potential for profit in 2018” was wiped out this week and it’s a “very scary” time for farmers, despite assurances from Trump Administration officials that this is just a negotiating phase.

Hill says history shows a trade war led into World War II and the Great Depression.

John Weber is a former president of both the Iowa Pork Producers and the National Pork Producers Council. He says China’s pork tariff is already on and the “day of reckoning” is here.

A quarter of the pork raised in the Iowa is exported.

Weber says young farmers are most vulnerable, financially, because they’ve borrowed money to get started in the business. Steel prices have already increased costs for farmers buying grain bins or putting up hog confinements.

President Trump says he has directed Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue to come up with way to shield farmers from the financial drag of these trade disputes, but Hill says that’s unlikely.

Both Weber and Hill say President Trump is still popular in farm country, partly due to regulatory decisions from the Trump Administration. The Iowa Farm Bureau’s president, though, warn “some minds may be changed” if this “cascade” of trade sanctions “gets completely out of control.” Weber and Hill made their comments during taping of Iowa Public Television’s “Iowa Press” program