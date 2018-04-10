Hancock County Relay for Life Chooses It’s Theme for the Year

The theme for this year’s Hancock County Relay for Life is Attacking All Cancers and Giving Hope.

The theme was chosen during the March meeting. Also during the meeting, Gary Gjerstad of Britt, this year’s honorary ambassador, spoke about his cancer journey.

The Hancock County Relay for Life is scheduled for June 8th. It will be held at the Veterans Memorial Recreation Center in Garner from 5pm to 10pm. The next meeting is scheduled for 1:30pm on April 22nd. It will be held in Britt at a location to be announced.