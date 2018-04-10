Hancock County decides what to do with Volunteer Trees

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors spent a few hours Monday in adjourned session discussing drainage business, and most importantly, what to do with volunteer trees growing in drainage ditches. Hancock County resident Jason Nedved requested a tree agreement to save the trees along the main open ditch of Drainage District #130 in section 31 of Garfield Township. Supervisor Tlach tells what was decided.

According to Tlach, Nedved also asked the board to consider whether the drainage district could be held responsible for the private crossings on the Travis Nedved ETAL property in Section 31 of Garfield Township.

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors also held an informational meeting with landowners about the volunteer trees growing in drainage district #1 and 2 South Main. Tlach tells more about that big project.

The project engineer will follow up with a report, and a public hearing will be held sometime this summer.