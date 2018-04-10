Belmond Standoff Ends Without Incident

Wright County Sheriff’s deputies were contacted by the property owner that 36-year-old Andrew Schroeder of Waterloo was in the residence without permission. It was reported that Schroeder may have access to weapons inside the residence and that he is currently on federal probation. Schroeder had locked himself in the residence and law enforcement made multiple unsuccessful attempts to reach him by phone and a public address system from outside the residence. The incident ended at about 7 Saturday evening when the North Iowa Special Operations Group made entry into the residence. Schroeder was taken into custody without incident. Schroeder is being held in the Wright County Jail in Clarion with a $10,000 cash only bond with a preliminary hearing for April 12.