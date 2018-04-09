Wright County Board Moves Toward Bonding for Urban Renewal

The Wright County Board of Supervisors are taking steps to help redevelop the Eagle Grove area. In todays meeting, the board will first hold an Open Forum to allow for residents to voice any concerns they may happen to have about current issues before the county or issues that residents feel should be addressed. The Open Forum is scheduled to begin at 9:10am.

Then the board will begin taking action on the urban renewal issue. Resolution 2018-18 will be reviewed. The intent of the measure is to set a public hearing on the proposal to enter into a General Obligation Loan Agreement to borrow money for the urban renewal project. The board may vote to approve the measure or table it.

A second measure before the board is Resolution 2018-19. This measure voices support for the Eagle Grove grant application for recreational trail development. The city is applying for the grant in order to develop the trails.

In other business, the board will hear from Joe Harrah. He is in charge of spraying for weeds in drainage ditches around the county. He will present the board with a planned rotation for spraying this year and will give estimated costs for the summer project.

Later in the day, the board will meet with the Emergency Management Board to discuss the county 28E Agreement and the 911 Emergency Dispatch and Services Budget. That meeting will get underway around 4pm.