This Week is National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

Every year, millions of Americans are affected by crime. Many will need ongoing care and resources. April 8-14 is National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, a time to celebrate progress achieved, raise awareness of victims’ rights and services, and stand with our families, neighbors, friends, and colleagues whose lives have been forever altered by crime. Be the difference—Speak up. Listen. Empower. Respond. React. Reach out.

Crisis Intervention Service received will raise public awareness about crime victims’ rights and services available in the community.

For additional information about this year’s National Crime Victims’ Rights Week and how to assist victims in your community please contact Crisis Intervention Service at 641-424-9133 or visit their website at www.cishelps.org for general agency information. Like Crisis Intervention Service on Facebook to stay up to date with information regarding National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. For additional ideas on how to support victims of crime, visit the OVC website, www.ovc.gov.

The mission of Crisis Intervention Service is to provide persons affected by domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and homicide with professional, confidential, 24-hour services including safety and support and to prevent violence in our communities through education. Crisis Intervention Service promotes a society free from violence and oppression through social change, effective community partnerships and awareness.