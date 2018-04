The 2018 MBT Bank Bracket Bounce is over, and Tammy Mary of Garner walked away with $500.00! Her team, Villanova, won the NCAA Title, and with it, she won the $500.00 grand prize. Finishing 2nd was Dave Walker of Forest City, who had Michigan. He received $100.00. Also winning prizes were Steve Rollefson and Joel Bilyeu, both of Forest City, who won $25.00 gift cards from Forest City Godfathers. Thanks to everyone that played, and we hope to see you next year!