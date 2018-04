Rosemary L. Assink, 90, passed away on Friday, January 5, 2018, in Bondurant, Iowa.

A Celebration of Her Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 13, 2018 at the Corwith Cemetery with coffee following at the Corwith Community Center.

Ewing Funeral Home

1801 Central Ave East

Clarion, Iowa 50525

515-532-2233

www.ewingfh.com