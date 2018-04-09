Marianne E. (Thompson) Bernhardt, 66, of Clarion passed away Friday, April 6, 2018 at her home surrounded by her family.

Funeral services for Mari Bernhardt will be held on Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at 2:00 PM at First United Methodist Church, 201 3rd Avenue North East in Clarion, with Reverend Mike Gudka officiating. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 9, 2018 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Gateway Hospice, Rehabilitation at Iowa Specialty Hospital, or the First United Methodist Church kitchen remodel fund.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

1801 Central Avenue East

Clarion, Iowa 50525

515-532-2233