Hancock County Board to Hold Several Drainage Meetings Today

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am by first hearing several reports from various departments within the county. These reports are quarterly in nature and are required procedures.

The board will then begin a full morning of drainage discussions. They will start with a teleconference call to Ivan Droessler of ISG. discussion will center around Drainage District 7 Lateral 112+50. A petition was filed for an investigation into the current state of the tile in the lateral. Droessler will give his findings to the board for consideration.

At 9:30am, the hear from Jason Nedved who is asking the county for a tree agreement. The trees in question are in his backyard and run along the Main Open Ditch of Drainage District 130. Nedved has initially said that he will maintain the trees and try to keep them from infringing in on the ditch. They will also review existing private crossings on the Travis Nedved property.

At 10am, the first of two informational meetings will take place. Landowners from Drainage District 18 will meet with the board in the Basement Metting Room of the Law Enforcement Center. The project involves a cleanout in the Liberty Township #25, but there are some questions as to what parts are private drainage and what are district controlled.

The 11am meeting will be in the same location, but will involve landowners from the Drainage District 1 and 2 South Main. A petition was filed recently asking the county about what can be done about trees along the Main in the Twin Lakes Section 33. The trees not only dot the bank of the Main, but also run alongside the west bank of the Iowa River. The concern is how many trees can actually be removed, if any along the main and river bank.

The meetings are open to the public.