Forest City Alumni Basketball Tournament Champions Crowned

The 31st annual Forest City Alumni Basketball tournament took place in Forest City April 6th through 8th, with 20 teams competing in 3 divisions. In the youngest bracket, from 2017 to 2011, the Class of 2012 were the champions, going undefeated and winning over 2015 in the title game.

From Left: Riley Scharper, Aaron Harms, Parker Farland, Tyler Flugum, Amanda Busta, Justin Putney, Kyle Rosacker

In the middle bracket, with teams from 2000 to 2010, the team from 2000 and 2001 went undefeated, winning over 2007 in the title game.

Front Row: Reed Burkholder, Luke Gerdes, Aaron Korth, Ben Hauge. Back Row: Jeff Jerome, Rob Kampman, Jeff Holland, Evan Raulie, Jared Schnebly.

In the oldest bracket with players from 1981 to 1999, the Class of 1997 was the champions, defeating a team from the Classes of 1996 and 1998, going undefeated as well.

Front Row: Zach Raulie, Mike Johnson, Adam Anderson, Tommy Greenwood, Jason Blaser. Back Row: Simon Hjelm, Trent Anderson, Justin Haugen, Jesse Olson, Scott Honken.

All photos courtesy of Zach Raulie.

The 2019 Alumni basketball tournament is set for April 5th through 7th.