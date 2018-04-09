It May Feel Like Winter, But Invasive Bugs Will Soon Be Here

One day soon, the snow will stop falling, it will warm up and start to feel like spring. When that day arrives, so will ants, spiders and other creepy crawlers. The USDA offers Iowans a website that’s a clearinghouse of all sorts of invasive insects that could threaten our gardens, trees, yards and crops. Greg Ibach, Under Secretary of Marketing and Regulatory Programs, says the growing trouble with emerald ash borer is well publicized, but other pests may not be as familiar.

The emerald ash borer is in 55 of Iowa’s 99 counties. Infestations in Marshall and Tama counties were confirmed late last month. The website, HungryPests.com, details the top 20 types of bugs that are now, or could soon be, a problem and how we can try to stop their spread.

Firewood isn’t the only way insects may be trying to hitchhike to a new venue.

There’s also a worry about people who may be trying to bring back a treat for themselves or as a gift for someone else from their far-away vacations.

With the growth of e-commerce, Ibach says invasive pests can also travel through the mail. If you’ve ordered a package from outside the U. S., he says to inspect it closely inside and out to insure there isn’t anything attached that could be harmful. Damage from these pests costs our nation $40 billion each year. Since they have few natural predators here, the insects can wreak havoc on our environment, ecosystems and economy, putting agricultural exports and jobs in jeopardy.