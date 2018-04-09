911 Education is Vitally Important

April is 911 Education Month and while many take for granted the emergency system, there are a lot more aspects to it than people realize. For example, in a situation where talking may not be safe for the 911 caller, texting is now available according to Hancock and Winnebago Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Buffington.

If one does use the text option, they must make sure that vital information is sent in the text to give the operator all the information they need to help you.

This week is a very special week during the recognition month, and it offers the opportunity for the general public to participate. It is the National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week. In short, it recognizes the 911 Operators who are on the other end when you need help. The community is encouraged to call them and thank them for their service to the community.

Do not call 911. Instead dial (928) 923-2621 for Hancock County Direct Dispatch and (928) 585-2828 Opt. 0 for Winnebago County Dispatch to thank the operators.