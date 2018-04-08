SUNDAY TALK: King on Troops at the Border, Immigration, and the Chinese Tariffs

The United States government is having to deal with a number of different fronts that will impact the north Iowa farmer in many ways. Recently President Trump ordered troops to patrol the Mexican border and assist border patrol agents there. The Chinese retaliated on a tariff imposed on their goods with another of their own on grains and products from the U. S.. There also seems to be the persistent issue revolving around immigration and how to best handle the issue. Finally, with recent mass shootings, Congress and President Trump are dealing with how to best handle gun control.

U. S. Representative Steve King dropped by the KIOW Newsroom to talk with KIOW News Director A. J. Taylor on these sensitive issues in our Sunday Talk.