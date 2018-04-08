Heavy Snow Forecast for Today and into Tonight

Another late season storm will plague the area today, tonight, and into Monday. Forecasters believe the north Iowa area may see moderate to heavy snow at times. During the evening tonight, there is a possibility of freezing rain which will coat the roadways. Those who are traveling today, should be sure to check road conditions before they leave at 511ia.org. As such, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the broadcast area. The advisory is in effect from 1pm Sunday until 7pm Monday morning.

Current forecast maps are calling for 3-5 inches of heavy snow in the Forest City area, while places further north could get 6 or more inches of new snow. City snow ordinances will go into effect which means that all cars must be off roads in order for snow plows to effectively clean off the streets. Forest City may call for an Emergency Snow Event today which means that any cars or trucks parked on roads will be ticketed.

Those who will venture out in the storm should have an emergency kit in their vehicle consisting of food, a cell phone and car charger, water, a working flashlight, and blankets. If in a rural area, stranded motorists should not leave their vehicle, but instead should call for help and wait for it to arrive.