Quodlibet Performances on April 19, 20, and 22

Life is a highway! Come and ride all night long with the NIACC Singers and Concert Choir as they present Quodlibet 2018 Road Trip. Songs for the road or just for the trip itself; there will be great hits for the whole family including “Holiday Road,” “Hit the Road Jack,” “Ease on Down the Road,” and many more.

The 43rd annual Quodlibet variety show presented by North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) will take place on Thursday, April 19; Friday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 22 at 2:00 p.m. in the North Iowa Community Auditorium on the NIACC campus.

Featuring members of the NIACC Concert Choir, the show opener was made popular to a new generation in the movie Cars. The Concert Choir has other features in the show including “Loch Lomond,” a song of the high road and the low road, and an a cappella setting of the James Taylor hit “Lonesome Road.”

The show also includes muscle car songs from the 50’s, a cappella selections as sung by Pentatonix and the “Cups” song from the movie Pitch Perfect. “The women of the NIACC Singers sing the Cups song,” said Jayson Ryner, Vocal Music Director at NIACC. “Then the men sing a medley of ‘On the Road’ again by Willie Nelson and ‘I Play the Road’ by the Zac Brown band. Both numbers are a cappella.”

The NIACC Singers are fresh off a road trip of their own. The group toured the Western Caribbean during spring break. Choreographed numbers performed by the singers will include music by Maroon 5, Sia, and from the Musical “the Wiz.” “Ease on Down the Road’ is one of my favorites from the show,” said Ryner. “The choreography is just fun and the message fits the character of this group so well.”

Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for students. Tickets are available at the two Mason City Hy-Vee locations, at the door, or by calling the NIACC Box Office (641-422-4188) or toll-free (1-888-466-4222, ext. 4188).