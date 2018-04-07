Naig Issues Statement on Chinese Tariffs

“China’s recent announcement of retaliatory tariffs on a number of U.S. agricultural products is concerning. Tariffs on pork products and ethanol went into place this Monday and China has announced additional duties on soybeans, corn and beef that could take effect in a couple of months.

“While there are real challenges in our trade relationship with China, Iowa agriculture stands to face a disproportionally negative impact as a result of efforts to correct these issues.

“These new trade barriers create additional hurdles to farmer profitability that has already been in decline for the last four years. As Iowa farmers get ready enter the fields and plant their crops, the recent actions add to the economic uncertainty being felt across the state.

“The potential impact of these trade barriers on Iowa agriculture is dramatic. The U.S. exports $1.16 billion worth of pork products to China. One quarter of our state’s soybean crop goes to China.

“Our office has been coordinating with the Governor’s office and been in contact with USDA and the Iowa Congressional delegation to urge a swift resolution to this issue.”