NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Nocturnal Animal Studies in Progress

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will conduct its annual spring wildlife surveys this month. Wildlife research biologist, Jim Coffey says the surveys start around one hour after sunset and can last until just about sunrise.

The survey then expanded to include deer and eventually all animals they would see. The information helps them chart how each species is doing.

He says they can used all the statistic to make some predictions about where they should see the various animals. Coffey says the deer survey is one that everyone always pays attention to, but he says the fun part is the diversity of wildlife you can see on a survey run.

The surveys are always done in April as Coffey says they try to do them in the same type of weather conditions each year to take that variable out of the equation. They often begin in southern Iowa and progress northward.

He says each DNR staff member has their own way of keeping track of the animals they see.

Coffey says each county has a preselected route covering 50 miles of varying habitat. Surveyors will follow the route shining spotlights from both sides of the vehicle to document the animals they see.