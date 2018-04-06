Tastes of the World Coming to Waldorf University

The Waldorf University World Student Association will host their annual Tastes of the World event tonight beginning at 6pm at the Waldorf Atrium. International Student Admissions Counselor and Coordinator Megan McLaughlin says the public is encouraged to attend.

Erisha Menon is a student and organizer of tonight’s event and says a number of different countries will be represented.

McLaughlin talks about some of the foods that will be available to sample.

Waldorf University has students from 26 different countries around the world attending their courses.