FIremen’s Social is Saturday in Britt

An annual event to help benefit the Britt Fire Department will take place on Saturday. The Firemen’s Social will begin at 7:30pm at the Britt Golf Course. Those who attend can take part in a number of events including a Money Raffle for $10 a ticket. The prizes include two $500 cash prizes, three $250 cash prizes, five $100 cash prizes, and twenty $50 cash prizes. Winners have to be present to win and collect their prizes.

Tickets are available for purchase from any Britt fireman or at the door on Saturday.

The purpose of the event is help purchase a first response vehicle called a Quick Attack Vehicle in order to replace a 1986 former Department of Natural Resources truck.