And the Duesey Days Grand Marshall Is…

Duesey Days will return to Garner again this year and with it comes a surprise of sorts. The Garner Chamber of Commerce has decided to name Jim Jass as its Grand Marshall. Jess managed the Hancock County Coop Oil for a number of years along with being the Garner Fire Department Chief.

The Chamber chose Jass for his years of service not only in the business and public sector, but also for his continual service to the community. He delivers Meals on Wheels and does work in Central Park.

Duesey Days will celebrate its 38th year on July 13th and 14th in Garner.