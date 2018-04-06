Winnebago County May Lose Up to $431,000 in State Backfill Money

Local government officials warn property taxes on homes and farms will rise if a $150 million annual state payment to cities and counties ends. State lawmakers ordered a 10% cut in commercial property tax rates in 2013 and the state payments were promised back then to make up for lost local tax revenue. House Republicans have crafted a proposal to gradually eliminate those payments over the next four years. Lucas Beenken of the Iowa State Association of Counties says going from $150 million in state support to zero in five years will be a huge hit to local governments.

Robert Palmer of the Iowa League of Cities says while some urban and suburban areas have seen development and growth in property taxes, much of the state has not.

Some officials are asking legislators to give cities and counties the authority to levy new property taxes specifically for police and fire department budgets. Others say the cuts Iowa lawmakers ordered in property taxes on apartment buildings have been a hardship and should be repealed. Doug Struyk is a lobbyist for the cities of Des Moines, Iowa City and Waukee where there are large tracts of apartments.

Windmills in the area were also granted a 10% commercial tax break. However, area county officials agree that the state should never have rolled those taxes back. Winn Worth Betco Director Teresa Nicholson explains:

This tax rollback and now a $431,000 loss in state backfill money puts Winnebago County into an unwanted position of having to possibly raise residential property taxes in order to pay back loans. These loans were taken out by the county and were to be paid in part by state-promised backfill money which is now being cut off. Prior to the rollback, the county was looking toward the commercial tax rate of 30% on area wind farms to pay in part for the bonds that covered the loans. If the 10% reduction was restored, it would mean $353,058 in commercial property tax dollars to the county, that county residential taxpayers would not have to make up through increased property taxes.

State Representative Ted Gassman reported that, “I have filed amendments to HSB678 that would change the date for the reduction in the backfill from 2019 to 2020. It would also change the length of backfill reduction from 4 years to 5 years. It would leave $25 million for the counties and cities that have not had any growth. The second amendment that I have filed would increase the property tax on wind mills to what they were pre 2013. I believe that I have done the best I can do for my constituents in the 7th district by filing these amendments. The backfill is going to go away and there is no way to stop that. I could simply vote “no” and lose all bargaining power, but by filing these amendments I still have bargaining power.”