Mental Health Centers Proposed for Area Patients

Mental health has been foremost on the agenda with the Iowa Legislature. Recently, Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law that gave clear parameters for psychiatrists warning police about dangerous situations. Other bills are before the Legislature on mental health including if counties can secede from current county mental health groups and form their own. Currently, all area counties are a part of the County Social Services group, a 22 county organization that serves the needs of mental health patients within their borders.

Bob Lincoln is in charge of this organization. He was in Forest City on Wednesday to meet with the Winnebago, Worth, and Hancock County delegations who recently wanted to part ways with CSS and form their own mental health group. Lincoln has come under fire because of what area counties perceive to be a lack of service available to their citizens.

Recently, a proposal to create six main centers throughout the state to help serve those with mental illness was offered. Lincoln clarified their purpose.

Concerns were raised that perhaps this might hamper law enforcement coverage of counties or cities while patients were being transported to and from these access centers by law enforcement. However, Lincoln says that the idea of these service centers originates from requests by law enforcement itself. According to Lincoln, one of those centers he envisions would not be in Mason City, but instead in Ft. Dodge.

Lincoln pointed out the purpose of the access centers is to bring response and assistance measures closer for local law enforcement.

Lincoln cited that locating the centers was based on utilizing metropolitan sites rather than rural because of the capability of the metropolitan hospitals versus those of a rural site. He also believed that this format would better serve area rural communities.