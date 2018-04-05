Last Chance Private Pesticide Continuing Instruction Course Offered

Worth County will offer a “Last Chance” Private Pesticide Applicator Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for private pesticide applicators at 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 12th and Friday, April 13th at the Worth County Extension Office at 1206 3rd Ave. N Northwood, IA. Applicators need only to attend one of two trainings to meet their training requirements. This program is shown in cooperation with the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP).

Registration begins at 8:45 a.m. and the course runs for approximately two and a half hours. The registration fee is $20. To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact the ISU Extension and Outreach office in Worth County by phoning 641-324-1531.

The course will fulfill 2017 recertification requirements for private pesticide applicators. Topics to be covered include equipment calibration and safe application techniques, drift reduction, phytotoxicity, pesticide stewardship, and pest management and pesticides.

A listing of additional locations offering this course can be found at www.extension.iastate.edu/PSEP/.